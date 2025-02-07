Furman plays Wofford on 3-game home slide

Wofford Terriers (14-6, 6-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (12-11, 2-5 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (14-6, 6-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (12-11, 2-5 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks to break its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Wofford.

The Paladins have gone 6-3 in home games. Furman scores 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Terriers are 6-1 against SoCon opponents. Wofford averages 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Furman makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (34.9%). Wofford has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

The Paladins and Terriers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate Walters is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Paladins. Jada Session is averaging 9.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games.

Helen Matthews is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.6 points for the Terriers. Molly Masingale is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Terriers: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

