Furman hosts Wofford, aims to end home skid

Wofford Terriers (14-6, 6-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (12-11, 2-5 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman is looking to stop its three-game home skid with a victory against Wofford.

The Paladins have gone 6-3 in home games. Furman is sixth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Terriers have gone 6-1 against SoCon opponents. Wofford ranks second in the SoCon with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Evangelia Paulk averaging 2.4.

Furman makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (34.9%). Wofford averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Furman gives up.

The Paladins and Terriers meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate Walters is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Paladins. Jada Session is averaging 9.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Helen Matthews is averaging 11.6 points for the Terriers. Paulk is averaging 12.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Terriers: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

