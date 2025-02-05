Furman hosts Pelote and Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-15, 2-8 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (17-6, 5-5 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-15, 2-8 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (17-6, 5-5 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -16.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits Furman after Bernard Pelote scored 27 points in Western Carolina’s 80-76 overtime loss to the VMI Keydets.

The Paladins have gone 9-2 at home. Furman ranks fifth in the SoCon with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Vanderwal averaging 2.4.

The Catamounts are 2-8 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

Furman makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Western Carolina averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Furman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pjay Smith Jr. is shooting 44.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pelote is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Catamounts. Cord Stansberry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

