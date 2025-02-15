Fresno State takes on Boise State, aims for 4th straight road win

Fresno State Bulldogs (16-10, 7-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-11, 5-8 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fresno State Bulldogs (16-10, 7-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-11, 5-8 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bulldogs face Boise State.

The Broncos are 11-2 in home games. Boise State is sixth in the MWC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Abby Muse averaging 2.2.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Boise State scores 70.6 points, 5.7 more per game than the 64.9 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State has shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 40.1% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The Broncos and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kylee Fox is averaging 9.1 points for the Bulldogs. Mia Jacobs is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.