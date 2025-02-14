Fresno State plays UNLV, looks to stop home skid

UNLV Rebels (13-12, 7-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-20, 1-13 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (13-12, 7-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-20, 1-13 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts UNLV looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-7 in home games. Fresno State is 1-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rebels are 7-7 in MWC play. UNLV has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Fresno State averages 72.8 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 69.3 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 70.7 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 82.9 Fresno State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Weaver is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.5 points. Alex Crawford is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Julian Rishwain is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 8.7 points. Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 16 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 70.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.