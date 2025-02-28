Fresno State plays New Mexico on home losing streak

New Mexico Lobos (16-13, 9-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (16-13, 9-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays New Mexico looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-6 in home games. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Mia Jacobs leads the Bulldogs with 10.0 boards.

The Lobos have gone 9-7 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Viane Cumber averaging 5.0.

Fresno State is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 40.7% New Mexico allows to opponents. New Mexico has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobs averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Saga Ukkonen is shooting 34.5% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cumber is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Lobos. Destinee Hooks is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Lobos: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

