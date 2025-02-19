Freshman All Wright’s game-winner leads Valparaiso past Missouri State 66-64

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Freshman All Wright made a go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left and racked up 24 total…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Freshman All Wright made a go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left and racked up 24 total points to lead Valparaiso past Missouri State 66-64 on Wednesday night.

Wright shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Beacons (12-16, 5-12 Missouri Valley Conference). Cooper Schwieger scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line and added seven rebounds and five blocks. Jefferson Monegro had 16 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Vincent Brady II led the way for the Bears (9-19, 2-15) with 17 points and six rebounds. Michael Osei-Bonsu added 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jalen Hampton finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Schwieger scored nine points in the first half and Valparaiso went into halftime trailing 30-26. Wright scored 22 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Valparaiso visits Southern Illinois and Missouri State plays Illinois State at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

