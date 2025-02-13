Freeman’s 26 lead James Madison past Georgia Southern 77-72

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Mark Freeman had 26 points in James Madison’s 77-72 win against Georgia Southern on Thursday night.…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Mark Freeman had 26 points in James Madison’s 77-72 win against Georgia Southern on Thursday night.

Freeman shot 10 for 16 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Dukes (16-10, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference). Xavier Brown added 18 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc while he also had six rebounds. Bryce Lindsay had 14 points and shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Eagles (13-13, 5-8) were led in scoring by Adante’ Holiman, who finished with 22 points. Georgia Southern also got 10 points and two steals from Bradley Douglas. Tyson Brown finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams play again on Saturday. James Madison visits Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern hosts Old Dominion.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.