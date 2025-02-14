Freeman leads James Madison against Coastal Carolina after 26-point showing

James Madison Dukes (16-10, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-18, 1-12 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

James Madison Dukes (16-10, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-18, 1-12 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays Coastal Carolina after Mark Freeman scored 26 points in James Madison’s 77-72 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers have gone 5-6 at home. Coastal Carolina has a 2-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Dukes have gone 9-4 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison ranks fourth in the Sun Belt giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.4% James Madison allows to opponents. James Madison averages 72.8 points per game, 2.1 more than the 70.7 Coastal Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Battle is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 9.5 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Freeman is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Dukes. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 0-10, averaging 61.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.