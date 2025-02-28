Freeman leads Grambling against Florida A&M after 21-point game

Grambling Tigers (12-14, 9-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (9-18, 6-10 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (12-14, 9-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (9-18, 6-10 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays Florida A&M after Lydia Freeman scored 21 points in Grambling’s 71-59 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Rattlers have gone 6-6 at home. Florida A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Tigers are 9-6 in conference play. Grambling leads the SWAC scoring 67.6 points per game while shooting 35.7%.

Florida A&M scores 65.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 67.1 Grambling gives up. Grambling’s 35.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Kahia Warmsley is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Halima Salat is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 13.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

