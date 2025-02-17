Freeman and Arizona State host No. 6 Houston

Houston Cougars (21-4, 13-1 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-13, 3-11 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Houston Cougars (21-4, 13-1 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-13, 3-11 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts No. 6 Houston after BJ Freeman scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 74-70 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Sun Devils are 5-6 on their home court. Arizona State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Cougars have gone 13-1 against Big 12 opponents. Houston leads the Big 12 giving up just 57.3 points per game while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Arizona State scores 74.3 points, 17.0 more per game than the 57.3 Houston gives up. Houston averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Arizona State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Sun Devils. Freeman is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LJ Cryer is averaging 14.3 points for the Cougars. J’wan Roberts is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 73.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.