Francois, New Orleans Privateers to visit O’Keefe, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

New Orleans Privateers (3-24, 3-15 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-14, 11-8 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

New Orleans Privateers (3-24, 3-15 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-14, 11-8 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte O’Keefe and UT Rio Grande Valley host Nora Francois and New Orleans in Southland play.

The Vaqueros are 10-5 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is second in the Southland with 14.2 assists per game led by Tierra Trotter averaging 3.4.

The Privateers are 3-15 in conference matchups. New Orleans is ninth in the Southland with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Francois averaging 6.2.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans’ 34.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (38.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trotter is averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Vaqueros. Kade Hackerott is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Francois is averaging 14.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Privateers. Jasmine Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Privateers: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.