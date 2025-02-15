Fox leads Citadel against Western Carolina after 20-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (5-19, 0-13 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (7-17, 3-10 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-19, 0-13 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (7-17, 3-10 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays Western Carolina after Brody Fox scored 20 points in Citadel’s 74-71 overtime loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts are 6-6 in home games. Western Carolina has a 5-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-13 in SoCon play. Citadel is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Carolina’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Citadel gives up. Citadel has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 43.0% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bernard Pelote is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds. Marcus Kell is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Cameron Glover averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Fox is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 63.1 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.