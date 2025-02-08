Fox leads Citadel against VMI after 20-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (5-17, 0-11 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (11-13, 5-6 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-17, 0-11 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (11-13, 5-6 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Keydets -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on VMI after Brody Fox scored 20 points in Citadel’s 76-61 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Keydets have gone 6-4 in home games. VMI is 6-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 0-11 in SoCon play. Citadel is 5-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

VMI averages 75.3 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 74.6 Citadel allows. Citadel averages 67.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 71.6 VMI allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tan Yildizoglu is averaging 7.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Keydets. Augustinas Kiudulas is averaging 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Fox is averaging 16 points for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 62.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.