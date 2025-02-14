Fox and Citadel host Western Carolina

Citadel Bulldogs (5-19, 0-13 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (7-17, 3-10 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-19, 0-13 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (7-17, 3-10 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits Western Carolina after Brody Fox scored 20 points in Citadel’s 74-71 overtime loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts are 6-6 on their home court. Western Carolina has a 5-13 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-13 in conference matchups. Citadel averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Western Carolina averages 68.9 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 74.9 Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 67.8 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 78.2 Western Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bernard Pelote is scoring 14.2 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cameron Glover is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.5 points. Fox is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 63.1 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

