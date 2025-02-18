Fox and Citadel host Mercer

Mercer Bears (11-16, 4-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-20, 0-14 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer Bears (11-16, 4-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-20, 0-14 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel faces Mercer after Brody Fox scored 23 points in Citadel’s 76-73 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs are 5-10 on their home court. Citadel gives up 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The Bears are 4-10 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is the best team in the SoCon scoring 14.1 fast break points per game.

Citadel is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 14.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games.

Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.6 points, five assists and two steals for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 65.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

