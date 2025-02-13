Fournier leads No. 13 Duke against Wake Forest after 24-point outing

Duke Blue Devils (19-5, 10-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-15, 1-11 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Duke Blue Devils (19-5, 10-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-15, 1-11 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke plays Wake Forest after Toby Fournier scored 24 points in Duke’s 90-49 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Demon Deacons have gone 7-7 in home games. Wake Forest gives up 64.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 10-2 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks third in the ACC with 17.5 assists per game led by Taina Mair averaging 4.1.

Wake Forest makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Duke averages 12.1 more points per game (76.6) than Wake Forest gives up to opponents (64.5).

The Demon Deacons and Blue Devils face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegyn Conley averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Rylie Theuerkauf is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Fournier is shooting 54.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 24.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

