Fournier leads No. 10 Duke against Miami (FL) after 20-point performance

Miami Hurricanes (13-9, 3-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-5, 9-2 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami Hurricanes (13-9, 3-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-5, 9-2 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Duke faces Miami (FL) after Toby Fournier scored 20 points in Duke’s 74-55 win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Blue Devils are 10-0 on their home court. Duke ranks fourth in the ACC with 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Fournier averaging 8.5.

The Hurricanes have gone 3-8 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Duke’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) scores 11.8 more points per game (71.1) than Duke gives up (59.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Donovan is averaging 6.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Haley Cavinder is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Darrione Rogers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.