Foster and the Texas State Bobcats visit conference foe Arkansas State

Texas State Bobcats (10-14, 4-9 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-8, 12-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylin Foster and Texas State visit Zyion Shannon and Arkansas State in Sun Belt play Saturday.

The Red Wolves have gone 11-2 in home games. Arkansas State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 4-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Arkansas State scores 72.1 points, 5.9 more per game than the 66.2 Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 61.7 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 63.9 Arkansas State allows to opponents.

The Red Wolves and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Foster is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 11 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Ja’Mia Harris is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

