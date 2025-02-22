Fort’s 24 lead Samford past Western Carolina 93-72

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Fort had 24 points in Samford’s 93-72 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday. Fort had…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Fort had 24 points in Samford’s 93-72 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Fort had five rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs (21-8, 11-5 Southern Conference). Rylan Jones scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds and seven assists. Jaden Brownell went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Catamounts (8-19, 4-12) were led by Marcus Kell, who recorded 19 points and three blocks. Chevalier Emery added 15 points and four assists for Western Carolina. Bernard Pelote had 14 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

