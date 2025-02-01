Fort’s 17 lead Samford over Citadel 83-58

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Trey Fort had 17 points in Samford’s 83-58 win against Citadel on Saturday. Fort went 6…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Trey Fort had 17 points in Samford’s 83-58 win against Citadel on Saturday.

Fort went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (18-5, 8-2 Southern Conference). Riley Allenspach scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Collin Holloway shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Christian Moore led the way for the Bulldogs (5-16, 0-10) with 19 points and two steals. Sola Adebisi added 18 points and nine rebounds for Citadel. Brody Fox finished with six points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. The Bulldogs prolonged their losing streak to 13 in a row.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Samford hosts Mercer and Citadel plays UNC Greensboro at home.

