Forte leads South Dakota against Omaha

South Dakota Coyotes (17-11, 8-5 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (17-12, 11-3 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Omaha after Chase Forte scored 30 points in South Dakota’s 85-80 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Mavericks have gone 9-2 in home games. Omaha is fifth in the Summit League with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Marquel Sutton averaging 7.1.

The Coyotes have gone 8-5 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota ranks seventh in the Summit League with 11.7 assists per game led by Forte averaging 3.1.

Omaha is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.4% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota scores 9.8 more points per game (85.6) than Omaha gives up (75.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ White is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Mavericks. Sutton is averaging 20.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Paul Bruns is averaging 8.7 points for the Coyotes. Forte is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

