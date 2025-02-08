Forte has 14 in South Dakota’s 75-74 win over Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Chase Forte’s 14 points helped South Dakota defeat Oral Roberts 75-74 on Saturday night. Forte made…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Chase Forte’s 14 points helped South Dakota defeat Oral Roberts 75-74 on Saturday night.

Forte made the second of two free throws with about three seconds left. Following an Oral Roberts timeout, Issac McBride then missed a 3 to end it.

Forte added eight rebounds for the Coyotes (15-10, 6-4 Summit League). Paul Bruns scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and three steals. Isaac Bruns had nine points and shot 3 for 12, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

McBride led the Golden Eagles (6-17, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. JoJo Moore added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Oral Roberts. Darius Robinson Jr. also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.