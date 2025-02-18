Fort leads Samford against Furman

Furman Paladins (19-8, 7-7 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (20-7, 10-4 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Furman Paladins (19-8, 7-7 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (20-7, 10-4 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts Furman after Trey Fort scored 36 points in Samford’s 76-68 win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-2 at home. Samford is seventh in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Paladins are 7-7 against SoCon opponents. Furman ranks third in the SoCon giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Samford makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Furman has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Holloway is averaging 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rylan Jones is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Paladins: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

