Forrest leads Chicago State against Cent. Conn. St. after 22-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (19-6, 10-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (4-23, 4-8 NEC) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (19-6, 10-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (4-23, 4-8 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Jalen Forrest scored 22 points in Chicago State’s 80-75 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Cougars have gone 3-5 in home games. Chicago State averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Devils are 10-2 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is the NEC leader with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Abdul Momoh averaging 5.9.

Chicago State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. averages 72.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 79.1 Chicago State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forrest is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Cougars. Gabe Spinelli is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Jones is averaging 14 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 15 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.