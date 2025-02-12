Fordham visits La Salle after Armendariz’s 20-point outing

Fordham Rams (12-11, 6-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-18, 2-11 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

Fordham Rams (12-11, 6-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-18, 2-11 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Fordham after Jolene Armendariz scored 20 points in La Salle’s 73-51 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Explorers have gone 4-7 in home games. La Salle is eighth in the A-10 with 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Mackenzie Daleba averaging 4.0.

The Rams are 6-6 in A-10 play. Fordham is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

La Salle’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than La Salle gives up.

The Explorers and Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the last 10 games.

Taya Davis is averaging 7.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Taylor Donaldson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 54.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 55.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.