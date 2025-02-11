Fordham visits La Salle after Armendariz’s 20-point game

Fordham Rams (12-11, 6-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-18, 2-11 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

Fordham Rams (12-11, 6-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-18, 2-11 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Fordham after Jolene Armendariz scored 20 points in La Salle’s 73-51 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Explorers have gone 4-7 in home games. La Salle has a 3-15 record against teams over .500.

The Rams are 6-6 in conference play. Fordham is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

La Salle is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than La Salle has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The Explorers and Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Taylor Donaldson is averaging 16.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Rams. Irene Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 54.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 55.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

