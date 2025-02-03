Fordham plays George Washington after Donaldson’s 21-point showing

Fordham Rams (12-9, 6-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-13, 1-9 A-10) Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

Fordham Rams (12-9, 6-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-13, 1-9 A-10)

Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits George Washington after Taylor Donaldson scored 21 points in Fordham’s 59-53 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Revolutionaries have gone 5-6 at home. George Washington gives up 64.0 points and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Rams have gone 6-4 against A-10 opponents. Fordham has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

George Washington averages 59.5 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 59.6 Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 61.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 64.0 George Washington allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is averaging 10.1 points for the Revolutionaries. Makayla Andrews is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Donaldson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Rams. Irene Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 59.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

