Fordham plays Duquesne on 3-game home slide

Duquesne Dukes (16-9, 7-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (13-12, 7-7 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Duquesne looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Rams have gone 8-4 at home. Fordham is eighth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.0 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Dukes have gone 7-7 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is third in the A-10 scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

Fordham is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Fordham allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Donaldson is averaging 16.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Rams. Irene Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Megan McConnell is scoring 18.3 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 55.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

