Fordham hosts La Salle after Davis’ 20-point outing

La Salle Explorers (8-21, 2-14 A-10) at Fordham Rams (14-13, 8-8 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts La Salle after Taya Davis scored 20 points in Fordham’s 62-57 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Rams have gone 9-4 at home. Fordham has a 7-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Explorers are 2-14 in A-10 play. La Salle ranks ninth in the A-10 with 12.2 assists per game led by Ashleigh Connor averaging 3.1.

Fordham scores 59.7 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 67.8 La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Fordham gives up.

The Rams and Explorers match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irene Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rams. Taylor Donaldson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joan Quinn averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc. Connor is shooting 35.1% and averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 53.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 31.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Explorers: 1-9, averaging 52.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

