Fordham hosts Duquesne on 3-game home slide

Duquesne Dukes (16-9, 7-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (13-12, 7-7 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Duquesne looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Rams are 8-4 in home games. Fordham ranks sixth in the A-10 in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Irene Murua Txintxurreta leads the Rams with 6.3 boards.

The Dukes are 7-7 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne leads the A-10 scoring 16.8 fast break points per game.

Fordham averages 60.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 66.0 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Fordham allows.

The Rams and Dukes face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Donaldson is shooting 36.2% and averaging 16.6 points for the Rams. Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Megan McConnell is scoring 18.3 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 55.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

