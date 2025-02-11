Fordham hosts Dayton following Johnson’s 25-point performance

Dayton Flyers (16-8, 6-5 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-12, 3-7 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

Dayton Flyers (16-8, 6-5 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-12, 3-7 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts Dayton after Jackie Johnson III scored 25 points in Fordham’s 80-79 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Rams are 8-4 on their home court. Fordham is fifth in the A-10 in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Romad Dean leads the Rams with 5.9 boards.

The Flyers are 6-5 in A-10 play. Dayton scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Fordham’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The Rams and Flyers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Japhet Medor is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nate Santos is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.5 points for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

