Ford scores 29 points, Simpson adds 23 as Southern Utah beats Utah Tech 82-75

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Dominique Ford had 29 points in Southern Utah’s 82-75 victory against Utah Tech on Thursday night.

Ford shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Thunderbirds (12-16, 4-10 Western Athletic Conference). Jamir Simpson scored 23 points while going 9 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Hercy Miller shot 1 of 5 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Noa Gonsalves finished with 24 points for the Trailblazers (6-22, 2-11). Beon Riley added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Utah Tech. Samuel Ariyibi finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. The loss is the 11th straight for the Trailblazers.

Both teams play on Saturday. Southern Utah visits Utah Valley and Utah Tech hosts Cal Baptist.

