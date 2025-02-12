Forbes and the Marquette Golden Eagles visit conference foe Seton Hall

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-8, 7-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (17-6, 9-3 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday,…

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-8, 7-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (17-6, 9-3 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes Seton Hall and Marquette will play on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 12-2 in home games. Seton Hall is 15-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-5 against Big East opponents. Marquette is third in the Big East with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Halley Vice averaging 2.2.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Marquette allows. Marquette has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Golden Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Wright is averaging 3.9 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Pirates. Faith Misonius is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Porter is averaging six points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Skylar Forbes is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 61.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.