Forbes and Marquette host Providence

Providence Friars (11-17, 4-11 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (17-8, 9-5 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Providence after Skylar Forbes scored 26 points in Marquette’s 82-72 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Golden Eagles have gone 11-2 in home games. Marquette ranks second in the Big East with 16.7 assists per game led by Olivia Porter averaging 3.2.

The Friars are 4-11 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Olivia Olsen averaging 8.4.

Marquette makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Providence averages 55.8 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 57.7 Marquette allows to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Friars meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halley Vice is averaging 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marta Morales is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 7.1 points. Olsen is averaging 13.5 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 54.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

