Fontleroy and No. 19 Baylor host Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 10-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (23-5, 13-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 10-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (23-5, 13-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Baylor takes on Iowa State after Bella Fontleroy scored 21 points in Baylor’s 84-62 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bears have gone 14-1 at home. Baylor ranks eighth in college basketball with 19.3 assists per game led by Jada Walker averaging 5.5.

The Cyclones are 10-5 in Big 12 play. Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Audi Crooks averaging 17.2.

Baylor makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Iowa State has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The Bears and Cyclones square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 11.1 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Addy Brown is averaging 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Cyclones. Kelsey Joens is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.