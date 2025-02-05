Fontleroy and Baylor host Houston

Baylor Bears (18-5, 8-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-17, 1-10 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Baylor Bears (18-5, 8-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-17, 1-10 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays Houston after Bella Fontleroy scored 29 points in Baylor’s 98-59 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars have gone 5-6 in home games. Houston gives up 65.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Bears have gone 8-2 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 20.7 points per game.

Houston is shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 37.4% Baylor allows to opponents. Baylor has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Bears square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Cougars. Gia Cooke is averaging 11.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 30.0% over the last 10 games.

Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 13.9 points for the Bears. Sarah Andrews is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.