Florida’s Micah Handlogten returning from a broken leg and with the 3rd-ranked Gators needing help

Florida center Micah Handlogten, who gruesomely broke his left leg in the Southeastern Conference championship game last March, is returning to the court.

Handlogten announced Friday that he decided to forgo a redshirt and play this season, beginning Saturday against South Carolina. The 7-foot-1 junior will help the third-ranked Gators (21-3, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) deal with the loss of starter Alex Condon, who is expected to miss a week or two with a sprained right ankle, as well as backup Sam Alexis (left ankle).

“It’s the time that the team needs me, and I’ve been ready to play,” Handlogten said. “I’ve had some hesitation in the past, but I’ve moved on past that and I’m ready to get out there and hoop for the Gators.”

Handlogten has been cleared for more than a month, and coach Todd Golden has said repeatedly that the player would have final say in whether he plays this season or waits for the next one. Handlogten initially planned to return three weeks ago but changed his mind hours before a home game against Georgia.

“I kind of just had some hesitations when it came to that,” he said. “I’ve just been able to get a lot more confident in myself, and I’ve been playing really well in practice, and I think I’m ready.”

Handlogten started taking part in team activities in December and can regularly be found dunking in pregame warmups. He would provide a boost for an inexperienced frontcourt that’s been pushed around at times this season — and is now down two guys.

“It’s been a tricky time for him,” Golden said. “I know he’s kind of been itching to get out there. I know it’s been an emotional recovery. Physically, he was ahead of the mental recovery of this, which is normal.

“Micah is one of the most unselfish guys I’ve ever been around. He’s always worried about the team and the program. I think he saw another opportunity where he could really help and become a physical part of this as we move forward.”

Handlogten brings a unique skillset to the post.

The North Carolina native totaled 419 points, 544 rebounds and 104 blocked shots in two collegiate seasons, one at Marshall and one at Florida. His 108 offensive rebounds last season were the second-most in school history.

Handlogten averaged 5.9 points and 6.3 rebounds with the Gators in 2023-24 before his season ended abruptly in the SEC Tournament.

He landed awkwardly on his left foot while going for a rebound against Auburn. He immediately fell to the court in pain and rolled onto his side, putting his hands to his face. Handlogten’s parents were escorted onto the court to be by his side. Handlogten’s leg was stabilized in an air cast before he was placed on a backboard and taken off the court on a stretcher.

He had a rod and two screws inserted into his leg at nearby Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but he still managed to rejoin the team for the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis a few days later. The Gators lost to Colorado in the opening round with Handlogten watching from behind the bench.

He’s been a 7-foot cheerleader through 24 games this season, often leading the bench in organized celebrations and pregame pageantry.

His return will allow him to play alongside close friends and seniors Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard. More importantly, it would leave Florida pushing all in on trying to win a championship with its talented and deep roster.

“The great thing is he’s been practicing and has been healthy for a while,” Golden said. “It’s not like he just cleared Monday and we just got him out there. He’s been going since December. We’ll see how it goes.

“If he’s looking good and feeling good, he’ll play a lot of minutes (Saturday) night. If he’s looking fatigued, we’ll pull him back that way. But I’m not going to put a cap on him for the game.”

