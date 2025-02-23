Florida State takes on No. 20 Georgia Tech following Timpson’s 20-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (21-6, 11-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-6, 9-6 ACC) Atlanta; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (21-6, 11-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-6, 9-6 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays No. 20 Georgia Tech after Makayla Timpson scored 20 points in Florida State’s 69-55 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Yellow Jackets are 14-3 in home games. Georgia Tech averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 11-4 against ACC opponents. Florida State is second in the ACC scoring 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Timpson averaging 12.5.

Georgia Tech makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Florida State averages 27.4 more points per game (90.0) than Georgia Tech gives up to opponents (62.6).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kara Dunn is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Chazadi Wright is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Timpson is averaging 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, two steals and 3.2 blocks for the Seminoles. Sydney Bowles is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.