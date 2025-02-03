Florida State faces Notre Dame, seeks to break 4-game skid

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-11, 4-6 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-9, 4-7 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-11, 4-6 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-9, 4-7 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State enters the matchup against Notre Dame after losing four in a row.

The Seminoles have gone 8-3 in home games. Florida State is eighth in the ACC in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Malique Ewin paces the Seminoles with 8.0 boards.

The Fighting Irish have gone 4-6 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Florida State is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Notre Dame allows to opponents. Notre Dame averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Florida State allows.

The Seminoles and Fighting Irish square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Ewin is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tae Davis is averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Markus Burton is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.