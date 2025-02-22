Florida International visits Peter and Liberty

Florida International Panthers (8-18, 2-11 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (21-5, 9-4 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Florida International Panthers (8-18, 2-11 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (21-5, 9-4 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -14.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts Florida International after Taelon Peter scored 23 points in Liberty’s 76-69 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Flames are 10-2 in home games. Liberty scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.8 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-11 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is sixth in the CUSA with 12.9 assists per game led by Ashton Williamson averaging 2.8.

Liberty averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International averages 9.1 more points per game (70.8) than Liberty allows (61.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Flames. Peter is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayden Brewer is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Jonathan Aybar is averaging 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

