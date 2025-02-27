Florida International visits Berry and Kennesaw State

Florida International Panthers (10-15, 6-8 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-16, 5-10 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (10-15, 6-8 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-16, 5-10 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Florida International after Keyarah Berry scored 21 points in Kennesaw State’s 61-57 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Owls are 6-5 on their home court.

The Panthers are 6-8 in conference play. Florida International is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 22.4 turnovers per game.

Kennesaw State’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Florida International allows. Florida International averages 65.5 points per game, 0.6 more than the 64.9 Kennesaw State gives up to opponents.

The Owls and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prencis Harden is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Owls. Carly Hooks is averaging 11.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Parris Atkins is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Lucia Fleta Robles is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.