Florida International plays UTEP on 5-game road slide

Florida International Panthers (8-16, 2-9 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (16-7, 6-4 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida International Panthers (8-16, 2-9 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (16-7, 6-4 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International will try to end its five-game road skid when the Panthers take on UTEP.

The Miners have gone 10-2 at home. UTEP is 6-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers have gone 2-9 against CUSA opponents. Florida International ranks seventh in the CUSA giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

UTEP’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Florida International allows. Florida International has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otis Frazier III is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Miners. Devon Barnes is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ashton Williamson is averaging 7.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Jayden Brewer is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

