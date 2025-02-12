Florida International faces UTEP on 5-game road slide

Florida International Panthers (8-16, 2-9 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (16-7, 6-4 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (8-16, 2-9 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (16-7, 6-4 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International will attempt to break its five-game road losing streak when the Panthers take on UTEP.

The Miners are 10-2 on their home court. UTEP ranks eighth in the CUSA with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Otis Frazier III averaging 2.0.

The Panthers are 2-9 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is seventh in the CUSA allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

UTEP is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UTEP gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Terrell Jr. is averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Miners. Frazier is averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games.

Jayden Brewer is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Panthers. Jonathan Aybar is averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

