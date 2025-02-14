Florida International faces New Mexico State on 6-game road skid

Florida International Panthers (8-17, 2-10 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (12-12, 5-6 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9…

Florida International Panthers (8-17, 2-10 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (12-12, 5-6 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International will aim to end its six-game road skid when the Panthers visit New Mexico State.

The Aggies have gone 7-5 at home. New Mexico State is 6-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 2-10 in CUSA play. Florida International has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Mexico State is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game New Mexico State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is averaging 13.8 points for the Aggies. Peter Filipovity is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Aybar is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Jayden Brewer is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 67.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.