Florida International faces Jacksonville State on 6-game road skid

Florida International Panthers (10-16, 6-9 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-17, 4-12 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International travels to Jacksonville State looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-5 at home. Jacksonville State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 6-9 against CUSA opponents. Florida International has a 7-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Jacksonville State averages 59.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 65.6 Florida International gives up. Florida International has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Gonzalez Planella is shooting 32.1% and averaging 8.1 points for the Gamecocks. Valentina Saric is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Parris Atkins is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Lucia Fleta Robles is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 53.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

