Florida hosts Nye and No. 23 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (18-5, 5-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-11, 3-6 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Alabama faces Florida after Aaliyah Nye scored 22 points in Alabama’s 72-57 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gators have gone 9-4 in home games. Florida is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson Tide are 5-4 against conference opponents. Alabama averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 17.7 points per game.

Florida makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Alabama averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida allows.

The Gators and Crimson Tide match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.8 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Gators. Liv McGill is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Zaay Green is averaging 15.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Crimson Tide. Nye is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

