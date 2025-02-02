Florida Atlantic wins 94-72 over South Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Tre Carroll and Matas Vokietaitis scored 18 points apiece and Florida Atlantic beat South Florida…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Tre Carroll and Matas Vokietaitis scored 18 points apiece and Florida Atlantic beat South Florida 94-72 on Sunday.

Carroll added seven rebounds and five assists for the Owls (12-10, 5-4 American Athletic Conference). Vokietaitis shot 5 of 8 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line. Niccolo Moretti shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

The Bulls (11-11, 4-5) were led by Jamille Reynolds, who recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. South Florida also got 15 points from CJ Brown. Jayden Reid had 12 points and four assists.

The score was 46-35 at halftime, with Moretti racking up nine points. Florida Atlantic pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend the lead to 19 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

