Florida Atlantic visits Rice following Perry’s 22-point showing

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-16, 2-11 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-13, 5-8 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits Rice after Mya Perry scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 74-62 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Rice Owls have gone 9-3 in home games. Rice averages 66.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 2-11 in conference games. Florida Atlantic gives up 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Rice scores 66.2 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 66.1 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 61.6 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 64.1 Rice allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is averaging 12.1 points for the Rice Owls. Malia Fisher is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Perry is averaging 15.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rice Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Florida Atlantic Owls: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.