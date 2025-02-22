Florida Atlantic takes on Charlotte on 4-game skid

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-17, 2-12 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-17, 3-11 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-17, 2-12 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-17, 3-11 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic comes into the matchup against Charlotte after losing four in a row.

The 49ers have gone 4-8 at home. Charlotte has a 2-14 record against teams over .500.

The Owls have gone 2-12 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic has a 5-11 record against teams above .500.

Charlotte is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Charlotte allows.

The 49ers and Owls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is shooting 32.6% and averaging 11.2 points for the 49ers. Alexis Andrews is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mya Perry is averaging 15.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Owls: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

